Bay City Bridge Partners opens new customer service center

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – Bay City drivers have a new place to go for information about two of the city’s four drawbridges across the Saginaw River.
Bay City Bridge Partners opened its new customer service center in downtown Bay City at the MDL Building at Center Avenue on Tuesday.
The company signed a lease for the space last year and renovations allowed for the space to hold the entire team in one spot.
Drivers can sign up to get a transponder so that they’re ready once tolls are implemented on the Liberty and Independence bridges. There is no cost for the transponder, but drivers without one will have to pay the full pay-by-plate rate.
Bay City Bridge Partners also encourages those who have friends and family from outside the area that plan to come to town to sign up for the pass as well.
The new office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.