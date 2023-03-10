Bay City businesses, residents prepare for big St. Patrick's Day celebration

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saint Patrick's Day is just a week away.
And Bay City businesses are already preparing for the thousands who come out each year to celebrate.
The city will hold its 68th annual parade and the 50th annual St. Patrick's Day races for runners and walkers.
The Mayor declared next week "Irish week" in Bay City, and businesses and partygoers are ready to celebrate!
"Green beer. Sauerkraut, that's always good, too," Bay City resident Jon Pagel said.
"We have created a slogan and it is where Irish Tradition Lives, here in Bay City," Vice President of the Bay City Saint Patrick's Day Parade Association Grace Sayles said.
From Irish food, drinks and music to a special mass and flag raising ceremony and of course the parade and the St. Paddy's Day races, there is no shortage of places to celebrate Irish heritage in Bay City -- whether you're Irish or not.
"You don't have to actually be Irish! You are just going to be Irish no matter what--wear your green," Sayles said.
City Manager Dana Muscott says the city will welcome visitors from near and far.
That means thousands of dollars for local businesses.
"It is humungous. It just helps pay the bills throughout the rest of the year, insurance and utilities," Owner of Paddy's Green Hut Mary Avery said.
Paddy's Green Hut is just one of many bars and pubs looking forward to the influx of folks in green all weekend.
"We have these cute little hats and beards for you, we're going to put those on. That's going to be on March 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and we're going to do a little St. Patrick's Day pub crawl," owner of Duso's Bar and Coven restaurant Chris Larocque said.
This year's parade Grand Marshal Agnes Reder says she's only missed two parades in the past 68 years.
"My dad was the parade Marshal in 1961 so I'm keeping up the tradition," Reder said.
To learn more about Bay City's Saint Patrick's Day events, visit the links below:
https://www.stpatparadebaycity.org