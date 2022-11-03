Bay City businessman Art Dore dies at 86

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City businessman Art Dore has died.
His daughter posted on social media that Dore died on Wednesday at 86 years old.
Dore owned a number of businesses over his lifetime, including the demolition business called Dore & Associates.
Some of his other ventures included purchasing the old Bay City Mall property in 2017 and offering tenants free rent for the first year. Dore also owned a few Midland Street taverns at times.
One of his more popular ventures was the launching of the Toughman Contest in Bay City, which swept the country. Dore was a boxer himself.
Funeral arrangements were being planned on Thursday.