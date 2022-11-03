Bay City businessman Art Dore dies at 86

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the south with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EDT Saturday with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&