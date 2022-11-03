 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Bay City businessman Art Dore dies at 86

  • Updated
  • 0

Art Dore, who owned several businesses in Bay City, died on Wednesday at age 86.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City businessman Art Dore has died.

His daughter posted on social media that Dore died on Wednesday at 86 years old.

Dore owned a number of businesses over his lifetime, including the demolition business called Dore & Associates.

Some of his other ventures included purchasing the old Bay City Mall property in 2017 and offering tenants free rent for the first year. Dore also owned a few Midland Street taverns at times.

One of his more popular ventures was the launching of the Toughman Contest in Bay City, which swept the country. Dore was a boxer himself.

Funeral arrangements were being planned on Thursday.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you