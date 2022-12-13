 Skip to main content
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the east
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

Bay City distributes 15,000 curbside recycling carts to residents

  • Updated
  • 0

Bay City is expanding its curbside recycling program with 15,000 new carts, which are five times larger than the existing bins, for all residents.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City's largest recycling program expansion is under way.

The goal is putting fewer items into landfills.

This week, 15,000 recycling carts are being delivered to Bay City homes as the community upgrades to cart-based recycling. Currently, community members use recycling bins, but the new carts are five times larger.

One community member has been waiting for this day.

"It's the best thing next to sliced bread. It's the greatest thing," said Bay City resident Laura King. "I think it'll be good in the long run for reducing our carbon footprint."

The new recycling service starts Jan. 2. Carts, which were made in Michigan, will be emptied every other week.

The recycling upgrade is made possible by grant funding, including money from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

