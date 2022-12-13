Bay City distributes 15,000 curbside recycling carts to residents

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City's largest recycling program expansion is under way.
The goal is putting fewer items into landfills.
This week, 15,000 recycling carts are being delivered to Bay City homes as the community upgrades to cart-based recycling. Currently, community members use recycling bins, but the new carts are five times larger.
One community member has been waiting for this day.
"It's the best thing next to sliced bread. It's the greatest thing," said Bay City resident Laura King. "I think it'll be good in the long run for reducing our carbon footprint."
The new recycling service starts Jan. 2. Carts, which were made in Michigan, will be emptied every other week.
The recycling upgrade is made possible by grant funding, including money from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.