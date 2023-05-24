Bay City fifth grader gives back with money generated through rummage sales

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A little girl with a heart of gold raised money through rummage sales for those in need.
The Bay City fifth-grader helped support the college dreams of a local senior.
While most 10-year-olds would think about a pair of shoes they want or a special toy they want if they have extra money, Dalia Boyle wanted to give back to others.
"I think it started when I was about 6," Boyle said.
Two years ago, she raised money for a Mid-Michigan flood victim. Now, she just presented a John Glenn High School senior with a $1,000 college scholarship.
"It's important to me because not only does it make me feel good, but it helps people in need," Boyle said.
From helping flood victims at home to those affected by devastating hurricanes in Florida to charitable holiday efforts, Boyle and her grandmother, Mary McGuire-Kolak, give back with money raised from their rummage sales.
"It's going to help pay for my tuition, so I don't have to take out so many loans and that's so helpful," John Glenn High senior Carah McCrum said.
Boyle's class at Bangor West Middle School selected McCrum's essay. Boyle and her grandmother hope to get more kids involved in charitable efforts like theirs, which they've coined Young Heroes.
"And it just hit me, why don't I nurture this generosity she has and this love and kindness for other people," McGuire-Kolak said.
She noticed right away that Boyle had an altruistic heart and a true desire to help others.
"Dalia lights up when these people thank her for giving them money or thinking about them. She lights up like Christmas morning," McGuire-Kolak said.
Boyle's message to the world?
"It's not all about you. You want to give back in some way and I've already gotten so much there's nothing else I really need. I have family, I have love and I can give everything else away," she said.
Boyle, her mom and her grandma hope to start an official nonprofit organization at some point.