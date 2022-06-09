Bay City firefighters credit smoke alarms for alerting mother, 5-year-old to house fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter escaped a house fire in Bay City on Wednesday after their smoke alarms sounded.
The fire broke out around 6:20 a.m. at a residence in the 400 block of South Sheridan Street, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety. The mother and daughter were outside when firefighters arrived.
“She told me the smoke alarms woke her up and she was able to grab her daughter and get out of the residence,” said Bay City Fire Chief Kurt Corradi. “This is proof that having working smoke alarms in your residence does save lives."
He said flames were pouring out of several doors and windows within a couple minutes of the mother and daughter escaping outside.
"It didn't take long for the fire to grow to a point where had they not had working smoke alarms – things would have been bad,” Corradi said.
He noted that Michigan has seen 55 deadly house fires already in 2022, resulting in 68 deaths. That represents a 16% increase in house fire deaths compared to the average from 2017 to 2021.
“Those 68 deaths are 68 too many,” said Michigan State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer. “These deadly fires are all too common and often preventable. Michiganders must work together to prevent future fire deaths.”
He recommends placing a smoke alarm in every bedroom and on every floor of homes. Bay City and many other communities around the state offer free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors through the MI Prevention program.