Bay City firefighters made valiant effort to rescue boy who died in fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators continued sifting through debris to determine what caused a house fire in Bay City that left an 8-year-old boy dead early Wednesday.

Four members of a family were able to escape the residence in the 700 block of Germania Street, but the little boy couldn't make it out. Firefighters endured dangerous conditions inside trying to rescue him.





The first call into 911 came in just after midnight, reporting a fire on the front porch that was spreading into the house. The Bay City Department of Public Safety rushed to the home on the city's west side.

Two adults and three children were in the home when the fire started, but only four were out when fire crews arrived.

"By the time they got there, it was pretty heavily involved," said Bay City Department of Public Safety Director Caleb Rowell.

Firefighters went into the home in an attempt to find the 8-year-old while the fire continued raging in the front. They found the 8-year-old dead inside.

"They probably stayed in there longer than they should have for their own safety," Rowell said. "The ceiling was coming down, but they knew there were kids in there so they were doing everything they could to have a better outcome."

One child who survived suffered burns and smoke inhalation. A crowd funding page has been started to help the family.

"Beautiful family. Kids were always having fun out front playing together," said Bill Schomaker.

He has been working on the house across the street from where the fire happened.

"Especially when I have seen them playing out here for weeks and then to drive up see this happen, it's just hard to take, it's sad," Schomaker said.

Rowell said the investigation into what caused the fire continues.

"It's tragic for everybody involved -- the family obviously, I can't imagine -- and then the first responders are shaken up a bit as well," he said.

Fire departments in Bangor, Monitor, and Portsmouth townships helped in putting out the fire. No firefighters were injured.