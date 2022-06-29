Bay City Fireworks Festival looks to make significant economic impact on community

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City is getting ready for its fireworks extravaganza and leaders suspect the event to surpass the number of spectators from years past.
Preparations are under way and excitement is starting to build for the big fireworks festival in Bay City over the next four days. Hotels are nearing capacity, restaurants in the area are excited and the event is expected to host hundreds of thousands of viewers.
“With the price of gas, people aren't going to probably go other places. The cost of fireworks is more so we're probably going to see less shows because they can't afford them or can't get them. So we expect a huge turnout this year,” said Earl Bovia, president of the Bay City Fireworks Festival.
The Comfort Inn on the Riverfront is near capacity with only five rooms still available for the weekend.
“We get a lot of people from out of town but the bay city locals actually stay here, too,” said Kelly Todd, General Manager of the Comfort Inn Bay City Riverfront.
From Thursday through Sunday, Bay City grows to nearly 10 times its population -- meaning the impact on area business is significant.
“These people come to party, they come to buy gas, they come to spend money on hotel rooms and food and restaurants,” said Greg Kimbrue, owner of VNO Wine Warehouse.
“It's going to be full and on a wait all the time with all the people but we've got fun stuff planned,” said Destin Reed, General Manager of Tavern 101.
The fireworks start at 10:15 p.m. on June 30 through July 2 and there's also a carnival and nightly entertainment.
“Anytime we can keep people here locally and we can drive up business and really support Bay City as a whole, is a great thing,” said Reed.
And for those worried about getting home after the shows in light of the Liberty Bridge closure -- organizers say they aren't allowing Vets bridge to open to boats for one hour after the fireworks to help traffic flow more smoothly.