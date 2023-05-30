Bay City man dies after weekend motorcycle crash

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City man died after police say he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a ditch in Bay County's Frankenlust Township on Sunday afternoon.
Michigan State Police say 65-year-old David Scholl was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Westside Saginaw Road around 2:50 p.m. Sunday when he lost control. The motorcycle crashed into the ditch.
Witnesses attempted life-saving measures on Scholl until first responders took over, but he he was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Police believe Scholl was speeding when he crashed. Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.