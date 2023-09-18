Bay City nonprofit asks for help finding 2 missing murals

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City nonprofit is calling for help after two murals went missing a week ago.
United We Go held a live mural painting event during their second annual celebration at Wenonah Park on September 10. The finished murals were left behind to dry, but when organizers returned to pick them up, they were nowhere to be found.
The live mural painting was supposed to be a fundraiser for the organization, with half the funds going to United We Go and half going to the artists. Without the paintings, the nonprofit not only loses out on money, but also has to pay the artists out of pocket.
"Now we both lose the opportunity to raise funds for United We Go, but also compensate the mural artists, so of course I think that everybody's disappointed and sad," said Gina Anayana, the President and Founder of United We Go.
Artists traveled from all over, including as far as Texas, to participate in the live painting. They worked for 5 hours that night to create the murals.
When the night ended, organizers for United We Go couldn't fit them in their vehicles, so they opted to leave them in the park and pick them up in the morning.
"We want to create an environment that other artists come to Bay City," said Anayana. "They feel safe, They feel that it allows their creative flow. The last thing they want to worry about is if somebody is going to steal something or my art piece went missing."
Anayana said she has filed a police report to try and get the murals returned. But, for an organization whose stated mission is to encourage co-creating and celebrating diversity and harmony, they hope the community can come together to get them found.
"We are not mad," said Anayana. "We just want those art pieces back because it serves a purpose. It has meaning. Artwork to normal people you might say it's a hundred dollars but to us it's not a price can value that."
Anayana says going forward the organization will make sure they have someone on hand to transport the artwork to prevent this from happening again.
If you have information on the missing murals, you can contact United We Go by phone at (989) 392-4343 or by email at info@unitedwego.org.