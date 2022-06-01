 Skip to main content
Bay City officials searching for missing 13 year old girl

Jadyn Sara Jean Vagts-Loney

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Officials say that 13-year-old Jadyn Sara Jean Vagts-Loney was last seen May 30 near the 600 block of N McLellan in Bay City. 

In a Facebook Post made by Bay City Department of Public Safety, Vagts-Loney is said to be 5ft 4in tall and 75lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Reports indicate that she may be riding a white BMX style bicycle.

If anyone has any infromation about her location, they are asked to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at (989) 892-8571.

