Bay City public safety director retiring after assault allegations

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety director announced his retirement amid an investigation into an alleged assault last month.

A press release from Bay City Manager Dana Muscott says Michael Cecchini will retire after 16 years of service to the city. The city did not name an effective date for his retirement, but he has been on administrative leave since the incident.

Deputy Director Caleb Rowell will be the interim public safety director for Bay City while a search for Cecchini's permanent successor takes place.

He was captured on camera confronting three teenagers outside his Bay City apartment while upset with the noise and commotion the teens were apparently causing on Sept. 17.

The video appears to show Cecchini jabbing his flashlight into midsection of one of the teens.

Michigan State Police conducted an investigation and forwarded reports to the Bay County Prosecutor's Office last week. Prosecutor Nancy Borushko decided to forward the case to the Michigan Attorney General's Office instead of deciding whether to file any criminal charges.

The investigation remains open while state prosecutors decide whether to file any charges against Cecchini.

He oversaw Bay City's transition from standalone police and fire departments into a single public safety department. The city says his work saved taxpayers millions of dollars in operating costs.

The city also credited Cecchini with increasing diversity in the public safety department's employment ranks.