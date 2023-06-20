Bay City Public Schools removes dozens of athletic coaches

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City Public Schools has fired nearly 20 high school and middle school athletic coaches, including three leading varsity teams.
The coaches all work in other capacities for the district. Administrators forced them to leave coaching positions to avoid paying overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Many school districts employ coaches with teaching or other jobs through third-party contracts that remove concerns about overtime. But Bay City Public Schools makes coaching positions part of staff members' regular jobs.
Coaches were notified on June 2 by a letter from the administration that said they were out of a job. For coaches like Augie Facundo, who had been coaching wrestling at Bay City Central High School for two years, it was like a slap in the face.
"To me it was a shock," said Facundo. "We didn't know what was going on and we saw he recalled us on this day and said we need you to come in and sign your termination papers."
That shock was even more apparent for coaches like Stephanie Reed, who is already deep into preparing for the coming volleyball season.
"It definitely puts them a little behind," said Reed. "Say that they don't decide to bring us back until August, my kids have already gone all season without their freshman coach."
Stephanie is also an elementary school teacher at the district. She is still employed as a teacher, but had to give up her job as a coach so Bay City Public Schools did not have to pay overtime as required by the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Bay City Western High School basketball coach Demario Walker said it's a shame that teachers won't be able to coach anymore.
"It used to be that 80% of the coaches were teachers," said Walker. "That's not the case anymore. It's people from outside. It's very rare to get someone inside the building to coach and you have that here and it's been taken away."
Walker added that it's been especially hard for his players, who are participating in summer league games throughout June without their head coach.
"I spoke to some of my varsity kids and they were bummed, especially the seniors," said Walker. "This is their senior year and they are not going to be able to have the coach that has been with them since they were freshmen."
Bay City Public Schools could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Coaches can appeal their termination through the union, but it could take months before their claims are settled.