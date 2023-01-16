Bay City public transit buses changing route to avoid toll bridges

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Routes will change permanently for Bay City's public transit buses in March to avoid a hefty bill for tolls on two city-owned drawbridges.
Route changes on the city's west side to avoid construction on the Liberty Bridge will be made permanent. Routes also will be reconfigured to avoid the Independence Bridge.
United Bridge Partners is leasing both drawbridges under an agreement that calls for major upgrades. The company will begin charging tolls to pay for the work.
Bay Metro Transit says the organization would face a $250,000 to $300,000 annual charge for tolls if no routes change. That amount equals about how much the organization collects in fares every year.
"It makes sense that a Bay County taxpayer should not be subject to tolls both for when they drive over a toll bridge and when Bay Metro drives over a toll bridge," said Bay Metro Transit Authority General Manager Eric Sprague.
Bay City's public transit system will not be able to avoid tolls on the Liberty and Independence bridges entirely:
- The Lafayette and Veterans Memorial bridges, which the state owns and will not collect tolls, may be unavailable at times and require buses to use the toll bridges instead.
- The Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits excessively long trips for people with disabilities, so buses may need to use the Liberty or Independence bridges at times to limit transportation time.
- Bay Metro Transit buses will not take detours when responding to emergency scenes like house fires or evacuations, where they provide immediate shelter.