Bay City school bus sideswipes fire truck at crash scene

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - No injuries were reported after a Bay City school bus accidentally sideswiped a fire truck Thursday morning at a crash scene.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Wilder and Flajole roads in Bay County's Williams Township.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at that corner. One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As the investigation continued, a Bay City Public Schools bus turned at the intersection and sideswiped a stationary fire truck, causing minor damage to both vehicles.

The bus was carrying students at the time, but none reported any injuries.

