Bay City State Park celebrating 100th anniversary this year

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – An updated anniversary sign was revealed on Thursday for Bay City State Park in Bangor Township.
Bay City State Park adopted its name on Dec. 10, 1923, and is preparing to celebrate 100 years of operation this coming December.
According to the lead park ranger, the community can expect several fun events during the spring, summer and fall leading up to the big day.
Bay City State Park is a great place for people to come to if they’re looking for an opportunity to get outside and it also has a campsite for those looking to experience a night with nature.
The park has seven miles of trails, two overlook towers above the marsh and beach access. Lou Wilson, a member of the Friends of Bay City State Park, said the community is lucky to have the park.
"We don’t have to go hundreds of miles to experience the waterfall, the beach, the water, the forests, the trails," he said. "It's all so wonderful."
The updated sign is on display near the Old Water Works Building on State Park Drive. Banners will soon pop-up throughout the park.