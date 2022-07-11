Bay City Trustee's alleged racist comments spark protest Monday

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A protest planned Monday night after a Bay City School Board member is accused of making racist comments.
Bay City School board member, Thomas Baird is accused of saying a black candidate for an opening would be arrested for selling drugs or gang activity if given the city job.
It happened last November, and on Monday night parents said that they are sick of waiting for the board to take action.
The alleged racist comments in question sparked a protest at Handy Middle School Monday night. All spearheaded by a community member and local parent.
"The why it was important, the short version of that is see something, say something, right," said local parent and protest organizer, Ben Tenney.
Tenney said that he doesn't want this to be swept under the rug.
"The racist remarks were to a city official and I’m happy that they had the integrity to come forward about a perspective about a now city official," he said.
It's been reported that Thomas Baird said one candidate being considered for the open third ward commissioner seat - who is African American - would be arrested for selling drugs or gang activity.
Trey Pinkstock eventually filled the commissioner seat and was one of two black candidates up for the role.
Bay City Commissioner Kristen McDonald Rivet confirms the allegations.
"I had taken a phone call from a school board member who had said some deeply racist things to me. I think he thought it was a protected conversation because it was private and not in the public," she said.
But, she said that the issue opens the door to a much larger conversation.
"This is really about as a community how we can create an inclusive environment, how we welcome new leaders. How important it is not to silence anyone’s voices. And to make sure there are open doors for anyone who wants to participate in government and in any facet of our community," said McDonald Rivet.
"It was overt racism by somebody again, holding public office over the most vulnerable of our population, the youth," said Tenney.
As of Monday the official recall effort on change.org has received 101 signatures of the 7,500 required to recall a board trustee.
The protest is slated for Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Organizers said that they won't stop until the board takes action.
ABC12 News did reach out to the Bay City school board president, the superintendent and commissioner Pinkstock with no response as of air time.