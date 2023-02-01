Bay City veterans teach students skilled trades, life skills

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A new program is bringing together local veterans and high school students.
Bay Veterans Foundation and Bay City Eastern Alternative High School have been working together on a program that combines mentorship, skilled trades and life skills.
It teaches students about basic woodworking and career exploration, but the benefits go well beyond that.
"There's over 8,000 veterans in Bay County, 600 of which are women," President of Bay Veterans Foundation Keith Markstrom said.
The mission of Bay Veterans Foundation is to help veterans help themselves. And now--they are helping students obtain skills they may not otherwise have learned.
"There's nothing else like this around," Ryan Book, Director of Alternative Education at Bay City Public Schools said.
Today was the first day students worked in the shop with tools following several weeks of classroom education at the foundation.
"Being around these guys with their life experiences and everything is so valuable to their futures," Boon said.
The pairing of veterans with students presents a unique relationship.
"We're not talking about GI Joes that go around and shoot people. We're talking about highly trained, skilled individuals that have got a lot of information and knowledge to share," Treasurer of Bay Veterans Foundation Mike Jamrog said.
Throughout the semester, the students will work on projects for the community, including making benches and dog houses for the Humane Society, and leaders point out the mental wellness aspect of the work.
"As soon as your hands get busy, your mind gets going in the right direction. I just think everybody's going to open up a lot," Boon said.
The students we talked to are already seeing the benefit of the program.
"It provides a lot of opportunity for the students to learn more about trades and day to day skills they can use, and it provides opportunities for the veterans to work and get more experience with the students and such," student Mackenzie Webb said.
"I just like how they have respect for everybody, and they get excited to see us and I get excited to see them, too," student Devin McPhee said.
Purpose and pride are just two of the takeaways of the initiative for everyone. And fostering this relationship with the students is much like veterans' commitment to taking care of each other.
"The mantra of the Vietnam veterans Association is never will one generation of veterans abandon another. The future is nothing but bright," Jamrog said.