Bay County contractor accused of destroying wetlands

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County contractor is named in a state lawsuit accusing the company of destroying wetlands to dump sugar beet waste.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the lawsuit on Thursday against P&P Contracting Services and two managers.
Nessel says the company acquired a 15.84-acre tract of land in 2020, which contained mostly protected wetland areas. The company allegedly drained and dredged soil from 5 acres of wetlands against Michigan law.
The lawsuit claims P&P Contracting has been dumping a variety of material at the site, including waste from sugar beets, in violation of the Michigan Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.
The beets are grown around the Great Lakes Bay Region and turned into sugar, leaving some byproducts behind.
Nessel said the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy warned P&P Contracting about the alleged wetlands violations and ordered the company to stop its harmful activity.
"This company and these individuals were not receptive to efforts to work cooperatively to resolve these substantial violations," said Jerrod Sanders, assistant director of Michigan's Water Resources Division.
The lawsuit names Prizza Satkowiak as the president of P&P Contracting and Paul Satkowiak as the company's operator. The state is seeking a court order for P&P Contracting to stop damaging the wetlands and restore the area back to its natural condition.