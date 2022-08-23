Bay County man found dead after Monday night house fire

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County man died in a house fire Monday night.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office says the fire was reported around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brown Road in Gibson Township. A teenager woke up to the smell of smoke and called 911.
The house was engulfed in flames with firefighters arrived. A mother and two children escaped, but the woman's husband was not able to get out.
Firefighters found the body of 41-year-old Zachary Klumpp when they knocked down the flames enough to get inside.
Investigators have not determined what caused the fire. Bay County fire investigators and the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit will continue looking into what sparked the fire.