Bay County nonprofits to receive emergency food and shelter funding

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Over $52,000 in federal funds is headed to Bay County nonprofits.
The money is part of a $130 million designation from Congress and will go to qualifying local programs that provide emergency food and shelter to people in need.
But without the extra pandemic funding that was given last year, there's simply not enough to meet the high demand of residents.
"That extra money because of COVID relief is just not there anymore," United Way of Bay County President and CEO Nicole Luczak said.
She said local organizations are working together to make those dollars stretch further as the cost of basic necessities have gone up.
"We're actually seeing more of an increased need this year as well, so this is going to have to kind of go further and make more of an impact," Luczak said.
She said the increased demand is likely to continue.
"The city is actually at 49% of people who can't make ends meet," Luczak said.
She said even those on the budget utility plans are seeing rates increase by $100 a month.
"We are definitely getting more requests, especially for utilities and rent assistance. A lot of landlords are raising rent because of those other costs that are increasing for them so it's trickling down," Luczak said.
United Way of Bay County is receiving seven to 10 requests per day for assistance with rent and utilities. Inflation only adds to the need.
"We're seeing inflation, we're seeing higher cost of utilities, rent costs going up, food costs obviously going up, everybody's seen that and felt that," Luczak said.
She said it has been key to partner with other local nonprofits in order to try to meet the heightened need as less support comes in.
"Between all of our organizations that come together and collaborate, we serve one in every three people in Bay County," Luczak said.
Any nonprofit, faith-based organization or local government agency that provides food and shelter services may apply for this funding. The deadline is this Thursday at 4 p.m.
Click here for information about how to apply.