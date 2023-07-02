Bay County sheriff trying to find missing woman

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding Susan Anne Rank.
In a Sunday Facebook post, they say the 67-year-old woman was last seen on Saturday at the Econolodge on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County.
Rank is 5-foot-4 with gray hair, brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen on security cameras wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.
Her family tells the sheriff's office that she always wears a tourmaline necklace and ring. She drives a black 2013 Buick Regal with the license plate 4MJX62.
Rank was supposed to board a flight in Grand Rapids, but never showed. Her cell phone was left behind at the motel where she was staying.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who sees Rank or has any information about where she can be located to call 989-895-4050.