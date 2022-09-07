Bay Veterans Foundation hosts escaped Vietnam prisoner of war

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay Veterans Foundation is hosting a Vietnam prisoner of war who was one of very few who successfully escaped from his captors.
Keith Markstrom, who is the foundation president, said the organization tries to host a monthly gathering for veterans and supporters. Wednesday's event included Bob Hayhurst, who talked about his experiences in Vietnam.
After being captured, he and other prisoners of war traveled for two days into the foothills of a mountain, where they joined 23 other captives.
"A couple of days they said we were going to be passing this big river, but don't worry, we'll help you across the river," Hayhurst said. "It was a fast moving river coming out of the mountains."
The captives camped for the night after crossing the river. That's when Hayhurst and another prisoner of war hatched a plan to escape.
"So after a little breakfast in the morning, we jumped into the river when they weren't watching and floated down the river all day," he said. "They never followed us."
Hayhurst and the other man got down into the flatlands, where the river got wider. They swam across and found footprints and tire tracks from American forces.
"We said we must be near something, so we got up and walked in and followed those tracks for about a mile mile and a half and stumbled into a outpost that was a U.S. Marine artillery post and about 100 guys out there," Hayhurst said. "We walked in there and we were saved."
He told his amazing story of survival at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bay City on Wednesday evening as part of the monthly Bay Veterans Foundation monthly meet and greet, which has restarted.