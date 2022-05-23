Bear sighted at least three times west of Saginaw

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A bear is making the rounds in a neighborhood west of Saginaw.
The Thomas Township Department of Public Safety received three reports of the bear over the weekend on Kennely Road, Brookshire Drive and in the 11000 block of Geddes Road.
The area is between Swan Creek and the Tittabawassee River.
Officers contacted the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which is not responding to most reports of bear sightings this spring.
Instead, the DNR offered the following tips:
- Take down all bird feeders, because they are an easy source of food to attract bears.
- Store grills indoors after they have cooled following each use.
- Keep trash in a garage or shed until pickup day.
- Keep small dogs and cats inside whenever possible.
Bears are most active around dusk and dawn each day. They are more active in the spring, as they search for food after their months-long winter hibernation.