Beats x Beers holds fourth annual block party in downtown Flint on Sunday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint community held a Labor Day weekend celebration on Sunday.

The fourth annual Beats and Beers Block Party took place on First Avenue and Mason Street.


There were food trucks, vendors and local DJs at Sunday's event.

"In the past, we've brought in special guest DJs," says the Owner of Beats x Beers, Brandon Corder. "This time, we kind of put the focus back on Flint. We just took our Flint legendary DJs and put a highlight on a lot of Flint talent and even a local brewery as well."

Organizers say they wanted to bring some excitement to Flint and felt a block party was the best way to wrap up the summer.

