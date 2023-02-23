Beautiful building provides a community space for people of Ovid

OVID, Mich. (WJRT) – A beautiful building located on North Main Street in Ovid houses a unique theater.
The space used to be a church before it was converted to a home in the 1970s, then it became the Vineyard Creative Arts Theatre four years ago.
Timing was right and Susan Green was able to buy the building that now serves as a community space for a theater program and hosting birthday parties, dances and other events.
“This beautiful building was available when we moved up here but way out of our price range,” said Green. “There’s so much more than just theater that we do around here.”
The upstairs houses a stage and enough room for 60 guests, and Green's family lives downstairs. The unique setting is rich in history and brings in people from all over Michigan to see it.
“It’s like when you walk-in you just feel peace,” said Green. “Our theater does bring in people from all over.”
Students from ages 6-18 are able to take classes and perform in the productions that are put on in the spring and fall, fun is the most important part of being a part of the theater.
“They have to audition with us, it’s really not an audition,” said Green. “Everyone gets a part.”
It is important to Green that students are nurtured with encouragement, that they gain confidence from being a part of the experience.
“I love seeing a child walk in that is not very confident, very quiet and shy and says ‘I can’t learn this,’” said Green. “They get the script and they open it up… and then they get up on stage and they nail it.”
At the end of the day, Green said that they are proud to be apart of the Ovid community.
“We love Ovid community,” said Green. “We love embracing everybody and watching the youth come in here and expand out to different things in the community.”