Beaverton couple badly injured in deadly head-on crash on U.S. 10

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Beaverton couple sustained serious injuries in a head-on crash that claimed the life of a Georgia woman in Osceola County on Wednesday afternoon.
Michigan State Police say a 63-year-old man from Georgia was driving a Lexus SUV west on U.S. 10 when he crossed the center line near 15th Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He crashed head-on into a GMC pickup truck carrying a Beaverton couple.
The 62-year-old woman riding as a passenger in the Lexus was pronounced dead on the scene. An ambulance rushed the 63-year-old to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.
The 69-year-old man and 68-year-old woman from Beaverton in the pickup truck also were rushed to area hospitals. The male, who was driving, was listed in serious condition while the female passenger was in critical condition.
Michigan State Police will continue investigating what caused the Lexus to cross the center line.