Beaverton man a part of the United States Parachute Team's at Wings Over Flint Air Show

FLINT Mich. (WJRT) - A Beaverton man apart of the United States Parachute Team's (USAPT) Gold Demonstration Team will perform at the Wings Over Flint Air Show later on this month.
Current Command Sergeant Major Adam Breeding, from Beaverton, will be performing on June 24 and June 25.
Major Breeding enlisted with the United States Army back in July 1999. Since then he has had assignments across the country including Fort Bragg, Fort Bliss, and Fort Benning. Major Breeding was also deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq.
The USAPT performs live parachute demonstrations for the public.
To find tickets and learn more about their Wings Over Flint schedule, go online to tickets.wingsoverflint.com.