Bendle High School seniors remain hospitalized after I-75 crash

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Three Genesee County teenagers continue recovering after their SUV rolled over on I-75 in Grand Blanc Township last week.

The Bendle High School seniors all suffered serious to life-threatening injuries about a month before their graduation.

Miguel Alfaro, Ayden Shauger, and Faith McDermott were heading north on I-75 early Friday morning when police say the Jeep they were in rolled over near Dixie Highway causing serious injuries.

McDermott, who was thrown out of the Jeep as it overturned, already underwent surgeries to repair a broken femur and collarbone. She also suffered four fractured vertebrae, a broken foot and internal injuries.

McDermott and Alfaro, who was listed in critical condition, remained in intensive care as they slowly improved.

"Miguel does have a few broken bones, a broken neck and a brain bleed," said Kyle Krupa, who is helping the families. "But right now they have it completely quiet in the room but they did lighten up the sedation and he was following commands appropriately. He was moving all of his extremities, which is a blessing."

Shauger also was badly injured in the crash.

"I just cannot imagine as a parent how they're dealing with this," said Mari Brooks, a Bendle High School mom. "Miguel's mom -- I'm very close and she is one of the strongest moms that I know so I know that she's going through it right now seeing her baby not like he should be."

Austin Brooks, a sophomore at Bendle High School, said the students showed an outpouring of support with prayers and a candlelight vigil.

"I've known this man for a very long time. I've wrestled with him and I've played football with him and it's just very upsetting that he's in this predicament right now," Brooks said.

Members of the Bendle school community have rallied to help the families with medical expenses.

"These are my people and as a community we have to take care of each other," said Krupa, who owns Delta Tire at 3476 S. Saginaw St. in Burton and who graduated from Bendle High School.

He has received an outpouring of support from the community for the Bendle students after starting a GoFundMe to help the families. Last week's crash hits close to home for Krupa.

"Both me and my dad who owns the shop -- we are Bendle graduates," said Krupa.

He said their mission as a local, family-owned business is to take care of the community whenever help is needed. Krupa and his family needed that same support seven years ago when his cousin died in a tragic crash.

"In 2016, my 16-year-old cousin, who was a Bendle student, was in a car accident and she died," he said. "And the last thing I wanted my family to worry about was money, now these students and their family they need us."

To help the families of the three teens, GoFundMe pages have been created and Krupa has also created a raffle.