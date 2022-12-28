Berston Field House has a new interim executive director

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new interim executive director of Flint's Berston Field House understands the task ahead.
"They are big shoes. Believe me, they are big shoes," said Valorie Horton, who will lead the community center after the unexpected death of longtime director Bryant Nolden.
Horton remembered Nolden as someone who made things happen and "could pick up a phone and make mountains move." Nolden died suddenly in early December.
"I worked with BB. I saw him at least three days a week for the last 14 years. We worked hand in hand," Horton said.
Horton now has been tapped to carry out his mission. Nolden left his heart and soul at Berston. She knows he cannot be replaced, but she can help move his mission forward.
"I do know a lot of people in the community," Horton said. "I worked in the community in the nonprofit sector for at least 15 or 16 years. I know our major grantors."
The retired GM manager and has been on the Friends of Berston board of directors since its inception. Most recently she was the board's president.
"Natural" is how she describes her transition from the board to interim executive director.
"I feel like it was a natural transition, because I spend so many hours there. I'm there four days a week at least six hours a day," Horton said.
She will oversee the planned $26 million expansion of Berston, determined to see the vision of her predecessor come to fruition.
"The vision that he had, is our vision as well," Horton said.