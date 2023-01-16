Berston Field House hosts health fair on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - People of Flint got to take part in a cancer screening and health fair in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Dozens of people attended the event at Berston Field House on Saginaw Street in Flint.
Vendors from a variety of Mid-Michigan agencies were on hand to talk about colon, skin, lung and breast cancer. Gary Puckrein, president of the National Minority Quality Forum, said the event was part of the Cancer Stage Shifting Initiative.
The initiative is a national effort to promote early cancer screenings in underrepresented populations.
"The idea is to move from late stage diagnosis of cancer, to early stage diagnosis of cancer," he said. "Because at the early stage we can actually lower mortality rates -- 98% cure rates depending on the cancer. Get to the late stage and cancer spreads through the body, not a lot we can do."
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II also dropped by to speak.