Berston Field House the site of this year's Black Business Expo in Genesee County

Vendors from across healthcare and wellness organizations, catering and food prep, clothing designers, business educators and coaches and several others participated in free financial education workshops Friday.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Black Business Expo was held at Berston Field House in Flint Friday.

Vendors from healthcare and wellness organizations, catering and food prep, clothing designers, business educators and coaches all participated in free financial education workshops.

"So we have business consultants that are talking about making and turning your passions into profits," says Chennelle Dismond, chair of the event. "It's so important to understand how I can make money with my hobby with the things I know how to do. I'm not quite sure we'll bring your dreams down, and we're gonna put gas in the tank of the dream with some information and help you to move it forward."

Vendors had the chance to learn how to start up and grow their businesses, find resources to credit and capital, and learn the importance of starting with a business plan.

