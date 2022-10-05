Better Business Bureau warns of fundraising scams in the wake of Hurricane Ian

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of scam artists emerging in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
"Where there is victims and there is flooding or damage or lives lost unfortunately scammers come out the woodwork," said Laura Blankenship, chief of staff and director of marketing for the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.
People should do their due diligence and research to make sure their donations to help hurricane victims are not ending up in the hands of scammers.
Scams present in different ways following a disaster. Blankenship said Crowd Funding is one way.
"They will upload these Crowd Funding sites saying they are benefiting people who were victims of the hurricane," Blankenship said.
Fake charities is another tactic used by scam artists.
"If the charity has popped up overnight, you can't find a lot of information about them on the internet, that's a huge red flag," Blankenship said.
The BBB says any reputable charity should have some kind of footprint.
For snowbirds and Michiganders who have property in Florida, being aware of what the BBB calls storm chasers could keep people from being taken advantage of.
"Those storm chasers come and they say that they can do the work on your home for the fraction of the cost and once you have paid them they never show up," said Blankenship.
There are some scam artists who present as deceitful sellers after a flooding or hurricane event.
"There are also unfortunately people who sell flooded vehicles and this can happen for months after the hurricane.
For tips on safe donating and a list of reputable charities click here.