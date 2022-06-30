Biden nominates Genesee County judge to federal judgeship

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A veteran judge from Genesee County's probate and circuit courts could get a promotion to the federal bench.
President Joe Biden nominated Judge F. Kay Behm to serve as the next U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern District of Michigan. The nomination must be approved by the U.S. Senate for her to take the job.
"Judge Behm has been a thoughtful public servant throughout Genesee County at the 7th Circuit Court," said Democrat U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow. "She is an outstanding choice and I look forward to moving her nomination through the Senate confirmation process.”
Behm has worked as a probate and circuit court judge in Genesee County since 2009. She worked as an attorney in private practice for 15 years before that.
“Judge Behm is a highly-qualified jurist whose extensive legal experience and dedication to public service will serve our state and nation well,” said Democrat U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.