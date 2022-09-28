Billy Graham organization hosting revival at Crossroads Village

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A five-state tour hosted by late evangelist Billy Graham's organization is coming to Genesee County on Thursday.
The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is bringing the God Loves You Tour 2022 to Crossroads Village outside Flint. Franklin Graham, a son of Billy Graham and head of Samaritan's Purse, will be the keynote speaker.
The Newsboys, Grammy winner Marcos Witt and Dennis Agajanian are performing music at the free event. The public is welcome to attend and no tickets are required.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Village, 6140 N. Bray Road in Genesee Township. More than 135 churches in the Flint area are helping to organize and host the event.
“Our community is at a turning point, and I believe we’re on the edge of a spiritual awakening," said Pastor Lonnie Brown from Kingdom of Heaven Ministries in Flint Township.
He hopes the Crossroads Village event can help people move past addiction, heal relationships and renew hope "by showing people what it means to have a relationship with Jesus Christ."