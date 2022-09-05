Birch Run man dies after crashing into bean field

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a Birch Run man died when he drove off the road and into a bean field early Sunday.
The crash was reported around 6 a.m. on South Beyer Road near Willard Road, which is the border between Genesee and Saginaw counties.
Investigators say the 42-year-old was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox north on Beyer Road when he went off the road surface, drove into the field and rolled end over end several times.
The Equinox caught fire after it came to a stop in the field. Authorities found the 42-year-old's body in the SUV after extinguishing the flames.
Michigan State Police did not identify the driver by Monday morning while the investigation into the crash continued.