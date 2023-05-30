Birch Run man dies after four-vehicle crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly four-vehicle crash that happened on Memorial Day in front of the Love's Travel Stop in Bridgeport.
Investigators say a 68-year-old man from Birch Run died from injuries in the crash around 4:20 p.m. on the 6500 block of Dixie Highway in Bridgeport Township.
Another man in a different vehicle sustained serious injuries while the occupants of the two other cars suffered minor injuries.
Police did not release any information about the circumstances leading to the crash. Dixie Highway reopened again around 8 p.m. on Monday.