Birch Run woman hospitalized after U.P. snowmobile crash

  • Updated
Alger County Sheriff's Office

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Birch Run woman was hospitalized after police say she took a curve too fast on a snowmobile and crashed in some trees in the Upper Peninsula.

The Alger County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Wendy Batterbee was riding east on Trail 8 near Shingleton around 9:30 a.m. Friday when she failed to negotiate a curve.

Her snowmobile hit several trees and she was thrown off. Investigators say she suffered "extensive injuries" in the crash, which was blamed on excessive speed.

Alger County's EMS system brought Batterbee out of the woods and transported her to the UP Health System hospital in Marquette. Her condition was not available Monday morning.

