Bishop International Airport bringing back air show after 30-year absence

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Bishop International Airport is hosting a two-day summer air show revived after a 30-year absence.
The Wings Over Flint airshow is scheduled for June 24 and 25 on the Bishop airport grounds. Organizers expect to draw nationally known performers in the air and a variety of historical aircraft to display on the ground.
The airshow also will include children's activities, along with efforts to spotlight active members of the U.S. armed forces, veterans and first responders.
“This is going to be epic. We are so excited to bring an air show back to the Flint community,” said Bishop airport CEO Nino Sapone. “This type of event has been missing from the region for three decades and it’s time to celebrate aviation again.”
Organizers hope to draw more than 20,000 to the airport on each day of the airshow. A variety of volunteer options will be available for the public to assist with hosting the event.
“A considerable amount of community support is needed for the air show," Sapone said. "We are hoping our community partners will join us in generating enthusiasm for aviation. We will need lots of support in the way of sponsorships, volunteers and awareness.”