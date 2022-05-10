Bishop International Airport conducts full scale plane crash simulation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Alarms were sounded early Tuesday morning at Bishop International Airport in Flint as part of a tri-annual training to test plans for first responders in the event of a plane crash.
Various fire and police departments and EMS providers across Genesee County trained alongside airport employees during the simulated full-scale plane crash as a way to practice and perfect emergency response plans.
“Conducting drills like this allows all of us to test our capabilities to ensure that we are able to work operatively and ensure that we are able to respond appropriately in emergency situations,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter.
The FAA requires local police and fire departments to participate in the drill every 36 months. Vetter said they spend the next planning cycle as a way to critique and improve.
The simulation started at Bishop International Airport and ended at Hurley Medical Center, where injured victims in a real life emergency would go.
“As a result of us being a Level 1 trauma center, we have a mass level of expertise to be able to support this need at a moment’s notice,” said John Stewart, administrator of emergency services at Hurley.
He said COVID-19 has made preparing for the training once every three years more difficult in some cases. But pandemic or not, emergency responders need to be ready for anything.
“This test stresses the system at a different level,” Stewart said. “Over the last couple years, we haven’t done this to this degree, so it’s a good opportunity for us to exercise our emergency operation plan and put it to test more so than what we have with the COVID response plan.”