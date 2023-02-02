 Skip to main content
Black homeownership gap widening in many communities nationwide

  • Updated
  • 0

Black Homeownership Gap in Flint: A -2.2% change since 2010

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Census Bureau says the rate of African American homeownership lags far behind the rate of white homeownership.

Nationwide Black Homeownership was 45.2% last year while White homeownership was at 74.6% -- a significant gap of nearly 30%. The gap is widening nationwide and has reached the widest it's been in 100 years.

Flint made civil rights history over 50 years ago when Mayor Floyd McCree's fight for fair housing led to the passage of the 1968 Fair Housing Act.

"Being a homeowner is so important and I really think that in the Black community, we don't get the education that we need to achieve homeownership," said Flint realtor/broker Tierra Howard.

Black Americans have historically faced barriers to homeownership because of discriminatory practices by mortgage lenders and real estate agents, for example. They often face a shortage of information and guidance when buying a home.

"When I talk to people a lot of us are not really scared to jump out there and buy, it's honestly just a lack of knowledge and education," said Howard.

Despite the trials, Howard said the goal can be met.

"We hear so many stories from sellers for instance about how there's discrimination when it comes to their appraisals and I think it just has a negative persona for us," she said.

The 1968 Fair Housing Act that prohibited housing discrimination was born in Flint, but Black homeownership rates are still the same as they were 50 years ago. Flint currently has a -14.8% Black homeownership gap.

That's -2.2% lower than in 2010 when it was -17%. Today, The Black homeownership rate in Flint is 49.3%, which is up 1.3% from 2010.

"We just have to get beyond that because of course it is a part of the American dream so we need to have something of our own," said Howard.

A statement that resonates with so many - like first time home-buyer Amari Steward.

"The Bible says that a man leaves inheritance for his children's children and that is what I'm driven by," said Steward. "We have to set up generational wealth for our kids and not necessarily to make them successful but to help them be successful in life."

