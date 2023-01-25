Blast of winter greets Snowfest in Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The snow is falling just in time for Frankenmuth to welcome thousands of guests to its annual Snowfest.
The festival got under way Wednesday and runs through Sunday. It features ice carvings, live entertainment and a warming tent.
While the world class snow sculpting events are canceled this year, state and high school level competitions will still take place. The winter weather forecast is setting up well for Michigan's Little Bavaria.
"I really like the forecast," said John Shelton of the Snowfest Committee. "The best part of the forecast is the cloudiness. Because although you have looking right behind us the 10-block sculpture that's being done. And that's about three thousand pounds. But if that sun hits it, it just eats it up."
Organizers trucked in snow from Grayling to augment what's available in Frankenmuth for the snow carving contests. Dozens of ice sculptures will be out for the public to enjoy beginning Thursday.
"We're going to have over 150 ice carvings throughout town and here at Zehnder's," Shelton said. "We'll put all of that out starting (Thursday) night and that's going to last throughout the weekend."
Fireworks will be displayed Friday and Saturday nights.