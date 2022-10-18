 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 29 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 AM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Blighted properties around Saginaw could be cleaned up with federal funding

  • Updated
  • 0

The U.S. House has approved funding to clean up several blighted properties around Saginaw, including the Welcome Inn in Buena Vista Township and former Chevrolet plant on Genesee Avenue.

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Several blighted Saginaw County properties could soon be cleaned up thanks to a community project funded by the U.S. House.

The goal is reducing crime, raising property values and expanding opportunities for new development. Community leaders and elected officials outlined those plans today.

The demolition list includes the former Welcome Inn Motel in Buena Vista Township and the former Chevrolet plant on Genesee Avenue in Saginaw. Crews also would clean up properties around Covenant HealthCare's campus in Saginaw.

"Getting rid of the blight gives other folks a reason to invest in their property," said Tim Novak, chairman of Saginaw County Land Bank Authority. "It's improving neighborhoods and we're seeing sales at our tax auctions for properties increase. Good things are happening."

The federal community project funding, which is going to the Saginaw County Land Bank, would also help the Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy plant trees on vacant properties.

The bill still needs to pass the Senate and receive a signature from President Joe Biden before funding will be awarded.

