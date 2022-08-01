Boat sinks in Lake Huron after a fire near AuGres

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 37-foot boat sank in Lake Huron offshore from Arenac County after it caught fire with one person on board Friday evening.
The U.S. Coast Guard says a Good Samaritan near the fire and responded to an urgent marine information broadcast around 7 p.m. The witness rescued the boat operator from the water near Point Lookout Harbor in AuGres.
The Good Samaritan brought the boat operator to emergency responders waiting on shore before the Coast Guard arrived in the area, but he did not report any injuries.
Nobody else was on board the boat when the fire broke out.
The Coast Guard dispatched a response boat from Station Tawas, which arrived as the boat was engulfed in flames. Coast Guardsmen watched as the fire consumed the entire boat down to the water line.
BZ parties involved, around 7 p.m. yesterday report was received of a 37' P/C on fire w/ 1 PIW IVO Pt. Lookout Harbor, #Michigan in #LakeHuron #USCG STA Tawas RB-M was diverted, before arriving on scene Good Samaritans answered the UMIB, recovered the PIW, took to EMS w/o injury pic.twitter.com/SuqK7n6Ui3— USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) July 30, 2022
The remainder of the boat's hull eventually sank in Lake Huron offshore from Arenac County. The Coast Guard did not say how the fire started or whether the burned remnants of the boat will be recovered from the lake bottom.
The Coast Guard credited the Good Samaritans and other boaters in the area for using marine radios well to bring a safe rescue of the boat operator.