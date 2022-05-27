Boaters survive a tumble over Dow Dam in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Two boaters made it to shore safely after they tumbled over Dow Dam in Midland around dusk on Thursday.
The Midland Fire Department says the men were heading down the Tittabawassee River around 9:30 p.m. A witness called 911 and summoned rescuers.
One of the boaters went underwater for a significant period of time before he resurfaced. Both boaters swam to shore before firefighters and rescue crews arrived.
Dow Emergency Services found the men sitting on shore near a utility bridge between Midland's industrial park and the Midland Cogeneration Venture.
Paramedics from MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland evaluated the men at the scene before they were released. Fire crews plan to try getting their boat back to shore on Friday.