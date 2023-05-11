Body camera video shows Caseville officer Taser former NFL player

CASEVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - Police body camera video has been released of a Taser incident involving a former NFL player and the current Caseville police chief.
The incident happened in March 2022, a few months before Debra Hopkins was named police chief of Caseville in June 2022. She had been with the department for 26 years before she was named chief.
Michigan State Police were called to investigate the incident. They forwarded their investigation of the incident to the Huron County Prosecutor's Office to review whether the incident involved excessive force.
Citing a conflict, the prosecutor sent the case to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, which received the report on June 28, 2022.
Prosecutors haven't decided whether to file any charges, but ABC12 obtained video of the incident through the Freedom of Information Act.
Huron County sheriff deputy Brandon Kadar was escorting a man out of a home on Sand Park Road just north of Caseville on the night of March 5, 2022.
Kadar was called to the house, as a complaint was made about the man's behavior. The man is Shannon Myers, a former NFL player drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1995.
Hopkins, who was an officer with the Caseville Police Department at the time, was backing up the deputy.
The video shows Myers pulling away from Kadar at times and Hopkins had her Taser pointed at Myers.
The plan was take Myers to a hotel for lodging for the night, but he was not fully cooperating.
"I am trying not to take you to jail right now, but you are not making my choice easy," Kadar said to Myers on the video.
Kadar and Hopkins continued to try to get Myers into a police car, but he wouldn't go willingly. Hopkins issued a first warning about firing the taser.
"Taser, Taser, Taser," Hopkins can be heard yelling.
She didn't fire at that point but issued the warning again about 20 seconds later.
"Get him on the ground. Let's Taser him," she told Kadar on the recording.
Again, Hopkins didn't fire the Taser and Kadar was able to get handcuffs on Myers. But Myers continued to resist getting into the police car. About 90 seconds after that second taser warning, Hopkins uses it.
"I'm done, I'm done. Taser, Taser," Hopkins said on the video.
They got Myers inside the car after he was tasered. He eventually pleaded no contest to attempted resisting and obstructing and was given a delayed sentence. There were no injuries.
Hopkins has remained on duty since the incident. About two months following the Taser incident with Myers, she was named police chief for the small Caseville department.
Hopkins did not return phone or email messages seeking comment on Thursday. The attorney general's office did not provide a timeline for when prosecutors will make a decision about charges in the case.