Body camera video shows how woman was rescued in Midland after falling through ice

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Dramatic body camera video was released as Midland police officers rushed to help a woman who fell through the ice on the Tittabawassee River.
That rescue happened Thursday night near the Tridge in Midland as those police officers were in the right place, at the right time. They actually saw the woman fall through the ice and immediately started to rescue her.
Police were stopped in the area to write up a report on an unrelated incident. That's what officers were doing when they noticed the woman walking on the ice on the Tittabawassee River.
"I looked across the river and I saw somebody kind of scampering across the ice, so we were sitting there watching her and then she took off running back this way and just fell in," Midland police officer Christopher Hurst told other emergency responders.
Video from Hurst's body camera shows him running on the Tridge after he and fellow officer Jordan Ellingwood saw a woman fall through ice around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.
"Stay put sweetie, we are coming," Hurst yelled to the woman.
Midland Police Chief Nicole Ford said officers called right away for help and firefighters equipped for an ice rescue were there in just a few minutes. The officers kept talking to the woman.
"Talking to her, trying to keep her calm, and obviously the more you flail around in ice, the bigger your hole becomes. They don't want to lose her under the water," Ford said.
Midland firefighter Jacob Gisse put on a protective suit and went on to the ice, getting the woman to safety.
Ford encourages officers to put together their reports out in the field so they can watch out for trouble or if someone needs help.
"Had they gone back to the station to write that report, that young lady's day may have looked different," she said.
It's estimated the water temperature was around 30 degrees when the woman fell in the river. The 19-year-old woman was just walking on the ice when she fell in and was in the water for about 10 minutes.
Fire responders say she is doing well.