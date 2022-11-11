Body found after house fire in Genesee Township

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was found dead after firefighters put out a house fire in Genesee Township on Friday morning.
The Genesee Township Fire Department responded to a residence on Drexel Avenue around 5:55 a.m. for reports of a fire. The first crews on the scene found the front of the home engulfed in flames.
Firefighters learned someone was trapped in the residence and tried to enter a bedroom area in the back, but they didn't find anyone.
Fire crews then switched to fighting the fire defensively from outside. After knocking down most of the flames, firefighters entered the home again and located a body lying in the front.
Investigators were not immediately sure what sparked the fire. A Michigan State Police fire investigator will work with Genesee Township officials to determine a cause of the fire.