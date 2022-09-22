Body found in Bay City identified as missing 47-year-old

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City police have confirmed the identity of a man whose body was found in a car Monday night.

An autopsy confirms the body was 47-year-old Rolando Lopez of Saginaw.

He had been reported missing on Sunday and family and friends got information that his vehicle was in the parking lot of the Maloney Manor apartments in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street in Bay City.

Police say Lopez was found in the back seat of the vehicle and believe his SUV was parked in that parking lot for about four days.

The autopsy shows there was no obvious sign of trauma and they will wait on toxicology results to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information that would help investigators should call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-894-0161 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.