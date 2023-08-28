Body found in Saginaw River identified as 64-year-old man

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have identified the body of a man pulled from the Saginaw River in Bay City over the weekend as a dementia patient last seen on Friday.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety says 64-year-old Brian Vega was last seen Friday, when he walked away from an adult foster care facility where he lived in the city.





A person out for a walk around 3 p.m. Sunday spotted something suspicious floating in the Saginaw River near Wenonah Park. Police responded and pulled Vega's body from the water.

Family members say Vega had dementia. Investigators say foul play is not suspected in his death and an autopsy will be conducted Monday to help determine how he died.